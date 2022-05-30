WATCH: Pregnant men? At least one doctor is striving to make this a reality

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, we were joined by Rebel News' Natasha Biase to discuss the ongoing campaign throughout the mainstream media and now in the world of medicine seemingly aimed at blurring the lines between men and women.

So what constitutes a woman? One surgeon in India has now made headlines for announcing a plan to surgically implant a womb into a biological male's body in an attempt to allow the transgender woman to become pregnant. The procedure has only been attempted once in history and unfortunately ended up being fatal for the patient.

As reported by the Daily Mail, "Dr. Kshuik's clinic, Olmec, is at the centre of a booming industry in New Delhi that is seeing the city rival Bangkok as the sex-change capital of the world. 'Many of our patients tell us that their sexual partners don't even notice that they weren't born with female sex organs,' Dr Kaushik told the paper. 'And that's our aim, to make it so that they live as normal a life as possible as a woman. We aim for an aesthetic ideal.'"

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup. To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.