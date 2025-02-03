WATCH: CBC asks Poilievre if he would ‘step aside’ over U.S. trade war

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre shut down a CBC reporter for asking if he would “step aside” during the U.S. tariff war, slated for Tuesday morning.

“Do you believe the government’s promise of $155 billion in counter tariffs is enough and what would you do differently to get the president [Donald Trump] to change course?” asked the reporter.

In succession, the same reporter asked Poilievre: “Would you step aside and not compete for the head of the country to allow us to get through this crisis?”

He replied: “I find that [to be] a strange question — the CBC is asking me to step aside in the next election.” Trump gave Canada a 30-day extension in light of production conversations on Canada closing the border Monday afternoon.

“No, we’re not going to suspend democracy,” reiterated the Opposition leader. “The Canadian people run this country, and they will choose the next prime minister.”

WATCH: Poilievre shuts down CBC reporter over question if the Conservative leader will "step aside" from running as Canada's PM during Trump's tariff war: "very strange request," pic.twitter.com/VtkidNGpvR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 2, 2025

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused calls on Saturday to resume Parliament, having prorogued all federal business until March 24. U.S. tariffs on all Canadian goods enter effect Tuesday morning.

“This is a moment where we need to set aside our differences and focus on delivering for Canadians, standing up for Canadians,” Trudeau said. Canadian crude will be subject to a 10% tariff, while all other exports will receive a 25% levy.

“Will you recall Parliament?” asked a reporter. “We have the tools,” replied Trudeau.

In 2019, a similar trade dispute over steel tariffs led to parliamentary hearings where Canadians were invited to discuss solutions for resolving the smaller-scale trade conflict. Trudeau’s prorogation order on January 6 suspended all parliamentary business.

PM Trudeau avoids committing to recalling Parliament to address U.S. tariffs, claiming that the government already has the necessary tools to support Canadians. pic.twitter.com/0Xys6Fe5y7 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 2, 2025

During a Friday address at the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump said there is “nothing” Canada can do to avoid crippling tariffs. “No, nothing. Not right now. No.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt justified the tariffs over the “massive amounts of fentanyl” crossing into the U.S. from Canada.

Trump stipulates their “$200 billion” trade deficit with Canada was a key reason for the tariffs, claiming Canada has “treated us very unfairly.”

The U.S. trade deficit with Canada last year was a reported $45 billion. It remains unclear where Trump got the $200 billion figure.

"Justin Trudeau would be wise to talk directly to President Trump before pushing outlandish comments," says Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt in response to the PM's remarks about imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US.



Leavitt also asserted tariffs will still begin on Feb 1. pic.twitter.com/yOwezgzwcd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 31, 2025

Canada considered “every tool in the toolbox” amid threats of economic annexation by Trump. They agreed that no one region or sector would suffer at the expense of others.

They were prepared to impose retaliatory tariffs had Trump proceeded with tariffs Tuesday morning.

A 25% tariff would shrink Canada’s GDP by 2.5%, according to analysis from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, costing the typical Canadian household $1,900 annually. For Americans, expect a 1.6% GDP drop and a $1,300 hit to the average household.