WATCH: CBC refuses to disclose their expenses from UN Climate Conference (COP 26)

Hypocrisy has a home at the CBC.

For example, while they cried about the necessity of the mother corp to protect Canadian content, their CEO, Catherine Tait resides in New York.

Or while CBC was complaining that there are certain phrases like blacklist, blind-spot, and brainstorm that Canadians shouldn't use because... I don't know racism and ableism, their executives were routinely using some of these words in their own emails.

While their flagship conspiracy theorist Wendy Mesley was complaining about how racist conservatives are, as she did in her bizarre interviews with Jordan Peterson and Maxime Bernier, she reportedly used the n-word in staff meetings at least twice resulting in her suspension from the network.

And now CBC is complaining about the lack of transparency from the government while also being a less than transparent arm of the federal government.

Justin Safayeni, a lawyer representing the CBC, said the case is an example of Canada’s broken access-to-information system.https://t.co/WFhTWf6hMa pic.twitter.com/xLp8fWwGKk — The Globe and Mail (@globeandmail) May 19, 2022

CBC is currently engaged in a legal battle wherein Doug Ford's Ontario government denied a CBC freedom of information request for 4 years. They're trying to get their hands on the mandate letters Doug Ford sent to his cabinet minister. CBC has lawyers engaged and is calling Canada's access to information system broken.

I'm going to agree with CBC here. It's crazy I know.

Let me show you why. We asked CBC for their expenses to send their news teams to what's known as cop 26. That's the UN climate change conference. The 26th edition of it was in Glasgow back in November. Normally I don't care what a news organization would spend to get to these things except for the fact that CBC is funded by the taxpayer to the tune of 1.5 billion dollars a year and they are a crown corporation so they are fully accountable to the people. We are entitled to know how much money they spent to go to the climate change conference.

They sent us back 379 fully redacted pages. Every single monetary amount is blacked out. CBC has decided that nobody should know how much they spend to send their team to the climate change conference to lecture us about our carbon footprints. What I can tell you is they have enough expenses to fill up 379 pages. We just don't get to know what they are.

For now.

This isn't going to stand. We are going to appeal. And then if that doesn't work we're going to get lawyers involved. CBC cannot complain out of the one side of their mouth that the Ontario government is not a being transparent enough when they themselves are a federal government crown corporation which is utterly opaque.

It is my mission to find out just how much of your money CBC blew on themselves to go to Glasgow while still trumpeting the mantra of everybody. Stay home to stay safe from COVID. And don't leave your house because of climate change.

For Rebel News, I'm Sheila Gunn Reid.

