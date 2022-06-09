Rebel News Banner Ad - Coutts Screening

WATCH: Conrad Black on the history of civil liberties in Canada

“I look forward to supporting the necessary work of The Democracy Fund during a critical period in Canadian history,” says Black. “We are observing basic democratic rights and freedoms being gradually compromised by overreaching public health and government measures.”

  • By Rebel News
  • June 09, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Conrad Black to discuss the history of civil liberties in Canada and his new work with The Democracy Fund.

Lord Black has recently joined The Democracy Fund as Historian in Residence, sparking an exciting new chapter in the organization's young trajectory.

Check out The Democracy Fund's upcoming event on civil liberties in Canada with insight from Lord Black, Ezra Levant, and Dr. Julie Ponesse: 

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

