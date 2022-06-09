WATCH: Conrad Black on the history of civil liberties in Canada

Conrad Black: The History of Civil Liberties in Canada Buy your tickets to attend the special premiere event of The History of Civil Liberties in Canada, the first in a six-part limited series hosted by Conrad Black. Buy your tickets

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Conrad Black to discuss the history of civil liberties in Canada and his new work with The Democracy Fund.

Lord Black has recently joined The Democracy Fund as Historian in Residence, sparking an exciting new chapter in the organization's young trajectory.

Check out The Democracy Fund's upcoming event on civil liberties in Canada with insight from Lord Black, Ezra Levant, and Dr. Julie Ponesse:

PREMIERE EVENT: The History of Civil Liberties in Canada



Join us on June 21 for an evening of provocative insight with Conrad Black, Dr. Julie Ponesse and Ezra Levant.



GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY: https://t.co/96f1Vdx2R8 pic.twitter.com/eOwEdaoGex — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) June 8, 2022

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.