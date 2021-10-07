WATCH: Dan Andrews BUSTED breaking his own mask mandate

It's unclear if Police will fine the Premier of Victoria.

Face masks in Victoria: Anyone 12 years and over must wear a fitted face mask whenever they leave their home, indoors or outdoors, unless a lawful exception applies. 

So, unless Daniel Andrews has a lawful exemption this morning, heading into a press conference, the premier broke his own rule.

Rebel News reached out to the Premier and Victoria Police for comment but have not received a response from either regarding the Premier's potential breach of the Chief Health Officers directions.

  By Avi Yemini

