WATCH: Dan Andrews BUSTED breaking his own mask mandate

Face masks in Victoria: Anyone 12 years and over must wear a fitted face mask whenever they leave their home, indoors or outdoors, unless a lawful exception applies.

So, unless Daniel Andrews has a lawful exemption this morning, heading into a press conference, the premier broke his own rule.

Rebel News reached out to the Premier and Victoria Police for comment but have not received a response from either regarding the Premier's potential breach of the Chief Health Officers directions.