Doug Ford FUMBLES on threat to CANCEL Starlink contract

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced he would be "ripping up" a $100 million contract with Starlink, only to reverse course hours later.

Ford made the initial announcement Monday morning, when he said all American companies would be barred until the tariffs are reversed, reported CTV News. He later reversed course on the procurement ban after U.S. President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on Canada by 30 days.

Ontario's premier rejected calls to axe the deal as recently as last week, though that changed following an executive order to tariff all Canadian exports, slated for Tuesday.

“I never believe in starting a fight, but I believe in winning the fight,” said Ford. The American tech company is owned by Elon Musk, a Trump supporter.

Doug Ford announces the removal of all American products from LCBO shelves in response to President Trump's tariffs.



The premier adds he'll be "ripping up" Ontario's contract with @ElonMusk's Starlink. pic.twitter.com/L3mm9oRNR5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2025

Early Monday morning, PC Leader Ford said his government would pursue domestic options to provide rural communities with access to high-speed internet, following Trump’s executive order. Musk, who owns Starlink, did not appear bothered by the cancelled deal.

Ford lauded the internet deal last week as being both above reproach and transparent. At the time, Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie called on Ford to “cancel this deal” if he is serious about standing up for Canada.

The province chose Starlink to connect 15,000 “unserved and underserved” homes and businesses to the grid this year. Ontario has already invested more than $2.5 billion to provide internet access to 450,000 homes by the end of the year.

A subsequent statement found Ford at odds with the eccentric billionaire, adding Ontario will not do business with “people hellbent on destroying” the provincial economy. “Oh well,” Musk wrote in a social media post.

Doug Ford says he is "absolutely not" a Trump supporter. Ontario's premier says Trump's second term has "been a disaster" and that the US president "stabs ya right in the heart" with an "unprovoked" trade war.



"It's terrible," Ford adds. pic.twitter.com/V4hZ1qQgdV — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 3, 2025

However, productive talks between Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau temporarily paused the tariffs. The Government of Canada promised to stem illegal immigration and illicit fentanyl into the U.S. and avoid a costly trade war.

“With the U.S. pausing tariffs, Ontario will also pause our retaliatory measures,” reads a statement from the Ontario government. "If President Trump proceeds with tariffs, we won’t hesitate to remove American products off LCBO shelves or ban American companies from provincial procurement."

The premier anticipates inflation and interest rates would have risen had the tariffs not been reversed, and would have cost 500,000 Ontario jobs.

Trudeau would have imposed retaliatory tariffs on $155 billion worth of American-made goods if the trade war was not averted in the eleventh hour.