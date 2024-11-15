Ontario ditches Trudeau satellite deal for Starlink

Ontario Premier Doug Ford chose Starlink over taxpayer-funded “Lightspeed” Thursday to deliver high-speed internet access to residents in rural locales after much rigmarole.

The $100 million deal is part of the province’s $4 billion aim to provide high-speed internet access, of which $2.5 billion has been allocated already across 270 projects.

Ontario’s agreement with Starlink follows the federal and Québec governments announcing a joint $2.54 billion loan to build and operate a Canadian-owned, low-Earth orbit satellite network called Lightspeed.

Musk has previously said that his already operating satellite, Starlink, could provide similar service at “less than half that amount.”

According to a government news release, Ford and company have connected more than 100,000 homes and businesses to date, with plans to hook up 450,000 more by the end of next year. Of that, Starlink will provide access to 15,000 “unserved and underserved” homes and businesses.

Starlink will service the Ontario Satellite Internet (ONSAT) program through low-Earth orbit satellite technology next June, operating 35 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, reported the Epoch Times.

The federal loan to build satellites, under the guise of high-speed internet, does not mandate Telesat to connect households.

In an inquiry to cabinet, Conservative MP Dan Mazier asked, “How many households has Telesat committed to connecting with high-speed internet service specifically as a result of the $2.14 billion?”

“Telesat does not supply internet services directly to households,” it said. “Instead Telesat will sell wholesale capacity to local internet service providers.”

Further details of the Starlink deal will be provided next Spring, including how eligible residents can apply for internet access.

In contrast, it remains unclear what sureties Telesat will provide taxpayers, as its loan agreement is confidential.

“Over a million households in rural Canada and over half of First Nations still don’t have access to high-speed internet,” Mazier told the Commons public accounts committee last year.

“I think it’s quite startling,” he added.

Prime Minister Trudeau previously announced Telesat would build a broadband satellite constellation to connect Canadians to cheaper, more reliable internet.

“That’s what this investment is about,” he told reporters at the time.

The Telesat “Lightspeed” program is already underway, with an initial 198 satellites scheduled to launch in 2026. The Québec firm subcontracted MDA, an aerospace tech company, to build the satellites.

They will “create the most advanced assembly line for satellites in the world,” claimed the prime minister.

However, his cabinet refused to clarify how Telesat secured the loan whereas Starlink won the Ontario contract through a competitive bidding process.