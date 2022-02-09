WATCH: Dr. Jordan Peterson joins Dr. Julie Ponesse to talk truckers' freedom convoy
Dr. Julie Ponesse sat down with Dr. Jordan Peterson to discuss the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy 2022, cancel culture, power, racism and much more.
The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse sat down with Dr. Jordan Peterson to discuss the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy 2022, cancel culture, power, racism and much more. You won't want to miss this interview!
Be sure to check out ConvoyReports.com for all of Rebel News' Freedom Convoy coverage, as the story of Canada's protesting truckers continues to unfold.
