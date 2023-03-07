WATCH: Ezra Levant talks 'Save Pastor Derek' with BlazeTV

ORDER NOW: Save The Pastors T-shirt Support pastors who are defying ridiculous lockdown orders with this t-shirt! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Late in the evening on March 6, Pastor Derek Reimer was finally released from jail following his arrest stemming from an incident at a protest of an all-ages drag show at a Calgary-area public library.

The pastor from Mission 7 Ministries had been behind bars since Thursday after he was arrested and charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and numerous bylaw offences.

While we work to uncover more details about Reimer's release, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant spoke to BlazeTV's The News & Why It Matters host Sara Gonzales yesterday about the pastors situation and the concerning message this sort of law enforcement sends.