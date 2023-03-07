WATCH: Ezra Levant talks 'Save Pastor Derek' with BlazeTV
Ezra Levant explains the jailing of another Canadian pastor to Sara Gonzales, the host of BlazeTV's The News & Why It Matters.
Late in the evening on March 6, Pastor Derek Reimer was finally released from jail following his arrest stemming from an incident at a protest of an all-ages drag show at a Calgary-area public library.
The pastor from Mission 7 Ministries had been behind bars since Thursday after he was arrested and charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and numerous bylaw offences.
While we work to uncover more details about Reimer's release, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant spoke to BlazeTV's The News & Why It Matters host Sara Gonzales yesterday about the pastors situation and the concerning message this sort of law enforcement sends.
