Far-left extremist assaults Rebel News videographer in attack requiring stitches

In a disturbing act of violence on Saturday afternoon in downtown Montreal, a masked thug attacked Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy in an unprovoked assault while he was covering a large pro-union demonstration.

The attack occurred as tens of thousands of union members and far-left demonstrators marched in protest of what they describe as an anti-labour legislative agenda being implemented by Premier François Legault.

Footage shows the perpetrator creep up from behind Roy before grabbing a handle on his backpack and violently throwing him to the pavement. The masked thug proceeded to flee from the area before law enforcement could be notified.

Roy suffered a gash on his elbow from the attack and was forced to go to a nearby hospital where he received stitches for the wound.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was also swarmed by far-left protesters who attempted to intimidate her and prevent her from covering the demonstration.

💥WATCH: Antifa and their trans union allies surrounded me while I was speaking with one of their members who wanted dialogue.



A father with a stroller even swiped at my microphone.



Montreal has serious problems! I won’t stop reporting—full story coming soon. pic.twitter.com/08GnOLyjMM — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 30, 2025

Footage shows dozens of demonstrators and left-wing agitators surrounding Lavoie and chanting obscenities as she attempted to report from the protest.

A man pushing a stroller with a toddler in it even appeared to be preparing to strike Lavoie's microphone before he was stopped by the Rebel News journalist's security guards.

The violent incident continues a disturbing trend of far-left extremists attempting to intimidate independent journalists from exercising their press freedom.

Just last week once again in Montreal, two masked men followed the Rebel News team, with one proceeding to assault Roy as he was walking with Lavoie.