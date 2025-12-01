Far-left extremist assaults Rebel News videographer in attack requiring stitches

Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy was thrown to the ground by a masked assailant while covering a pro-union protest in Montreal over the weekend.

In a disturbing act of violence on Saturday afternoon in downtown Montreal, a masked thug attacked Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy in an unprovoked assault while he was covering a large pro-union demonstration.

The attack occurred as tens of thousands of union members and far-left demonstrators marched in protest of what they describe as an anti-labour legislative agenda being implemented by Premier François Legault.

Footage shows the perpetrator creep up from behind Roy before grabbing a handle on his backpack and violently throwing him to the pavement. The masked thug proceeded to flee from the area before law enforcement could be notified.

Roy suffered a gash on his elbow from the attack and was forced to go to a nearby hospital where he received stitches for the wound.

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie was also swarmed by far-left protesters who attempted to intimidate her and prevent her from covering the demonstration.

Footage shows dozens of demonstrators and left-wing agitators surrounding Lavoie and chanting obscenities as she attempted to report from the protest.

A man pushing a stroller with a toddler in it even appeared to be preparing to strike Lavoie's microphone before he was stopped by the Rebel News journalist's security guards.

The violent incident continues a disturbing trend of far-left extremists attempting to intimidate independent journalists from exercising their press freedom.

Just last week once again in Montreal, two masked men followed the Rebel News team, with one proceeding to assault Roy as he was walking with Lavoie.

Please help us protect Alexa and Guillaume from violent Antifa thugs so they can continue reporting fearlessly!

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa and Guillaume from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

Alexa's cameraman, Guillaume Roy, has also been targeted.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa and Guillaume safe.

Your donation will fund urgently needed security measures for Alexa and Guillaume (including professional risk assessment, monitored alarms, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, car dashcams, and protective equipment) as well as additional private security guards to accompany Alexa and Guillaume on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding our journalists so they can continue reporting.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

