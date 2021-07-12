WATCH: Forget the customer because Karen is always right

She kicked a customer out for not wearing a mask while not wearing a mask herself.

An exempt man entered the local convenience store in Carrington, NSW when the manager swore at him for not wearing a mask.

The punchline, she wasn't wearing one either—at least not covering her nose and mouth.

Masks are mandatory indoors in New South Wales unless you have a medical exemption.

Demanding to see someone's exemption is against the law.

Coronavirus Australia lockdown
  By Avi Yemini

