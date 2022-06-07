WATCH: Former Alberta MP Kerry Diotte joins Rebel News

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Kerry Diotte, former member of Parliament for Edmonton-Griesbach (2015-2021), to discuss his exciting new role with Rebel News as Political Correspondent and Alberta Legislature Bureau Chief.

Mr. Diotte brings a wealth of journalistic and political experience to the role, both as an MP and member of Edmonton City Council from 2010 to 2013, as well as having run for mayor of Edmonton in 2013. He is also a polished journalist, having worked extensively with the Edmonton Sun from 1985 to 2009, and publishing numerous other stories for outlets such as Maclean's and Alberta Report.

From the drama surrounding the departure of United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney to the ongoing debates on energy and the oil sands, Mr. Diotte is keen to provide valuable insight into the most pressing issues currently facing Albertans.

As stated by Mr. Diotte, "I think everyone knows that the mainstream media has fallen down on its job occasionally, and I'm fond of pointing it out. So I really have admired independent media like you guys and I'm really proud to be here, and we're going to have a lot of fun and we're going to break a lot of stories."

