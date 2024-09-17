WATCH: Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military

Most known for his documentary filmmaking, Conservative Party of Canada candidate Aaron Gunn also served in the Canadian Army Reserve. As an advocate for improving the state of the armed forces, Gunn recently released his latest work, Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military.

With slashed budgets, aging equipment and plummeting morale and recruitment, Canada's military seems to be at an all-time low. In Forsaken Warriors, Gunn addresses how we got to this point and who is to blame.

Watch the full documentary in the player above.