WATCH: Global News reporter slams Poilievre for refusal to kowtow to mainstream media

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed the relative success of Pierre Poilievre's public relations strategy of utilizing slick social media videos and alternative mediums to boost the reach and impact of his messaging. We also examined how this blueprint is ruffling the feathers of members of the mainstream media.

From a sit-down interview with renowned academic Jordan Peterson to videos discussing pressing topics like the rising cost of living, inflation, and even cryptocurrency, Mr. Poilievre has effectively carved out an alternative campaign strategy that appears to be hitting home with an increasing number of constituents.

Global News reporter Rachel Gilmore had this to say regarding Mr. Poilievre's method of gaining support:

Never let any politician tell you that going around the media, as a whole, allows them to speak more clearly to you.



It allows them to speak unchallenged. Not the same thing. https://t.co/oJQeJqdw0M — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) May 31, 2022

