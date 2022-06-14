WATCH: Hundreds protest against tramway project in Quebec City
Conservative Party of Quebec leader Éric Duhaime organized the demonstration to allow residents to voice their displeasure with the major tramway project.
Although Quebec City recently got the green light from the provincial government for a new tramway project, the city continues its advertising campaign to help the project gain "social acceptability."
Despite this, about 200 people showed up in front of the National Assembly of Quebec for an evening protest of the transportation initiative last Thursday, June 9.
The leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, Éric Duhaime, was present to denounce the lack of public approval of the project. For its part, the Conservative Party has offered to make the use of city buses free throughout the province in order to learn more about the real capacity of its public transportation network.
