WATCH: Interviewing Eagle Pass, Texas Mayor Rolando Salinas Jr. on the ongoing border crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Sunday, May 22nd our own boots on the ground journalist Juan Mendoza was stationed in Eagle Pass, Texas covering the frequent illegal migrant crossings from the Rio Grande River. Juan coincidentally had an encounter with the Mayor of Eagle Pass, Rolando Salinas Jr.

Rebel News got the opportunity to speak to the Mayor and ask questions regarding the impact of crossings on the local community and what his thoughts are about Governor Gregg Abbott's Operation Lonestar. We also discussed the United States federal judge blocking the Biden administration from repealing Title 42, which is a public health rule put in place to seal borders from migrants and is aimed at combatting the spread of Covid-19.

"It's also affecting us, not just because people are worried, but also our police officers, our firefighters," said the mayor. Mayor Roland Salinas Jr. went on to speak on how the crossings were exhausting the South Texas Community's resources by recalibrating them on the migrants as opposed to focusing on the residents of Eagle Pass.

Follow our border report coverage at: RebelBorderReports.com