WATCH: Joe Rogan on getting COVID-19

American comedian, podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan revealed in an Instagram post yesterday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, and that he “immediately threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” among which was the drug ivermectin, and that now he feels “good.”

Discussing Joe Rogan's video on yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Lincoln said:

Well it gives people more outlets to turn to, again even people that are on the fence about taking the vaccine or not taking the vaccine... it's almost like Joe Rogan is promoting— I don't want to to say an anti-vaccine message— but he's just promoting alternatives, and that there's other natural or other supplements that you can take to fight COVID. So I think overall it's a good message, but obviously corporations aren't going to feel the same way.

