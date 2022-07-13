WATCH: Lewis Brackpool discusses the Farmer Rebellion on OANN

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Netherlands government is attempting to seize farmland from its citizens and turn the land into an urban city under the guise of 'environmental policy.' Many Dutch farmers have chosen to revolt against their government instead of succumbing to this control-seeking agenda, and have been protesting by blocking highways and borders, spraying manure on government buildings, and more.

“The government wants to come in, take these beautiful plots of land, thousands of acres of forests and trees and fields, and they just want to prop up giant concrete buildings on it. And they say that it's for the environment!” remarked Smith.

The two discuss the farmers' perspective on their country's new environmental policies as well as the implications of this radical climate agenda for the Dutch people and the likelihood of it spreading to other western countries.

Lewis Brackpool has been embedded with the Dutch farmers for the past week so that Rebel News can bring you the other side of the story. If you want to see the rest of our coverage or help support our work in the Netherlands, head over to FarmerRebellion.com.