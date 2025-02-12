Watch Live: House Judiciary Committee exposes Biden admin's Censorship-Industrial Complex

The hearing is focused on exposing the Biden-Harris administration's censorship efforts and safeguarding freedom of speech for future generations.

The House Judiciary Committee is convening in Washington, D.C. today to examine the impact of the Biden-Harris administration's unprecedented attack on free speech.

The hearing will also focus on future threats to freedom of speech from foreign governments and artificial intelligence.

Journalists Matt TaibbiMichael Shellenberger, and Rupa Subramanya will be providing testimony at the censorship hearing. 

Taibbi and Shellenberger were integral figures in uncovering the "Twitter Files," which exposed how the Biden administration influenced Twitter to censor posts and profiles that didn't adhere to the official narrative.

Subramanya is a Canadian based-journalist who has reported extensively on issues surrounding censorship, and is set to provide the committee with a cautionary tale of what could happen in the U.S. without adequate checks and balances.

