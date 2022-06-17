WATCH: Maxime Bernier discusses threat of globalism in Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

Last Monday, June 13th, in Montreal, a conference was held to discuss the increasing threat of globalism in Canada. The panelists were Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Adrien Pouliot, ex-leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, and Julie Lévesque, an independent journalist. The moderator of the debate was Samuel Grenier, a well-known Quebec influencer on the internet.

Many people were present at the event, and the debate was two hours long with a question period at the end. Maxime Bernier explained the difference between globalization and globalism to ensure that people understood the contrast between the two terms.

He explained that the free trade that comes with globalization is a good thing, and has led to prosperity in Canada. However, in terms of globalism, Bernier stated, "I'm not a globalist, we must fight that. Globalism is a philosophy, and it's a philosophy of a world government. And in Canada, we believe in our sovereignty as a country. We don't want to receive any orders coming from the UN or other international organizations like the World Economic Forum."

The participants further discussed how influential organizations like the WHO and WEF are threats to Canada, as they are imposing their agenda on our country and the entire world. Maxime Bernier and Julie Lévesque then kindly offered us an interview about the night.