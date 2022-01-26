WATCH: MPP Randy Hillier calls out 'the enemies that seek to destroy our freedom'

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports Please donate to cover our travel expenses as we cover a trucker's freedom convoy from B.C. to Ottawa. Convoy Reporting E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On January 22, 2022 thousands of protesters gathered in Toronto's Queens Park as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

Independent MPP Randy Hillier was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd of those protesting COVID mandates.

You can see our full coverage of the January 22 Worldwide Rally for Freedom here.