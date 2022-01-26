Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

WATCH: MPP Randy Hillier calls out 'the enemies that seek to destroy our freedom'

Independent MPP Randy Hillier was among those in attendance and spoke to the crowd of those protesting COVID mandates.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 26, 2022
  • News

On January 22, 2022 thousands of protesters gathered in Toronto's Queens Park as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom.

You can see our full coverage of the January 22 Worldwide Rally for Freedom here.

Protests Canada Toronto news
