WATCH: Neil Oliver on Freedom Day and the world after COVID lockdowns

Neil Oliver of GB News is skeptical of Freedom Day. He goes on to say:

So here we are again, on the threshold of another day called Freedom...I don’t know about you, but I’m more inclined to call it Groundhog Day.

He goes on to outline his thoughts on life post-COVID lockdowns and what this means for the future. He also expresses his concerns over the troubling use of divisive language that's been ever-present throughout the pandemic. He says:

I've been hearing it said that the wearing of a mask even after so-called reading day will be an act of compassion. The message is that compassionate people will wear masks for the sake of others who feel frightened by unmasked people. What about compassion for people whose mental health has been eroded by the very wearing of masks? What about those for whom the absence of faces and the replacement by the legion of the masks have been profoundly troubling? Why does compassion only cut one way?

