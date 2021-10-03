WATCH: Neil Oliver on how governments are already threatening to cancel Christmas
In this video, Neil Oliver of GB News talks about how governments are already talking about potentially canceling Christmas in an effort to keep populations feeling helpless.
He talks about how historically Christmas has always been a sign of hope and that governments have no right to threaten the holiday.
He says at a time like this it's important for people to remember what keeps them together.
