WATCH: Neil Oliver on why governments are becoming frightened of their own citizens

  • Rebel Wire
  • September 26, 2021

In this video Neil Oliver of GB News talks about why the governments of the west are becoming increasingly frightened of their citizens—and rightfully so.

He details how there are plenty of masked up, isolated citizens that are equally as fearful right now because of the governments' management of the pandemic. 

He also speaks about how Australia has taken a turn for the worst with black clad enforcers acting more as storm troopers than police.

If there was any time to stand up for your freedoms, it's right now.

 

