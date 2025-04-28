WATCH: Pierre Poilievre’s final rally draws massive crowd!

Pierre Poilievre wrapped up his final campaign rally at Stanley's Olde Maple Lane Farm, deep in his home riding of Carleton. With the election just hours away, supporters expressed their thoughts on the Conservative leader and more.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   April 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On the eve of Canada's federal election, Pierre Poilievre wrapped up his final campaign rally in his home riding, drawing a massive crowd that defied headlines from outlets like The Globe and Mail, which suggested he might lose his seat. Despite such speculation, at the time of publication, polls give him a 93% chance of winning.

On Sunday, I spoke to supporters about the mixed signals from the media — and what the future might hold if Liberal leader Mark Carney wins on Monday.

For many, showing up was about more than politics. “I just want to show my support on the last day and hopefully this really goes our way,” said a local from Smith Falls. Another added, “I want to hear what he has to say myself. Legacy media spins everything.”

The size of the rally offered reassurance. “This is the most important election in my lifetime,” said a father. “Being surrounded by others who care gives me hope.”

Addressing reports Poilievre could lose his seat, most supporters scoffed. “He’s won here for decades. Why would that change now?” said one woman. Others cited overwhelming support on the ground: “I counted ten Poilievre signs in a row. I just don't buy what the media says anymore.”

When asked if Poilievre should stay on as Conservative leader even if the Liberals win, the answer was unanimous. “Absolutely,” one man said. “He’s the strongest opposition we’ve had in years. There's nobody better to keep fighting.”

Looking ahead, many expressed deep concern if Mark Carney becomes Prime Minister. “It'll be disastrous,” said one supporter. “Western separation isn’t a joke anymore.” Another warned, “If Alberta goes, Quebec might follow. Carney could end up king of a broken country.”

As for media portrayals comparing Poilievre to Donald Trump, supporters flatly rejected it. “He’s anything but Trump. He’s his own man and he’s always been respectful but firm.”

As thousands gathered here in Carleton, the message was clear: no matter Monday's outcome, Poilievre’s base is ready to stand with him — and to fight for the future they believe in.

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

