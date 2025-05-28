WATCH: PM Carney deflects on building more pipelines

Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged the need for increased support for Canada's energy sector and the broader economy. However, he emphasized that the industry's focus should extend beyond traditional oil and gas pipelines, which have been a source of political contention.

In a Tuesday interview with the state broadcaster, Carney stated his new government will prioritize diversifying Canada's energy sector beyond Alberta's oil roots to include ‘green energy’ from across the country.

Tuesday’s Throne Speech made no mention of oil and gas or pipelines.

Carney always gets jumpy when discussing pipelines "More can be done, more should be done."



"And from our perspective, more will be done."



"So we will be moving through this process to make these types of projects possible."



Still doesn't sound like a sure thing



On the campaign trail, Carney announced a one-stop permit system for energy projects. “I am from Alberta,” he said at the time. “I’m direct, and I do things.”

"When I was born, the oilsands was a concept," Carney told the CBC, recalling his younger days in Edmonton. "It was the ingenuity of many Albertan engineers and entrepreneurs, and the partnership between the federal government and the provincial government that made the oilsands what they are. This is what we need today.”

The proposed change to the regulatory system would implement shovel-ready zones and lock down the permits to do the projects in a responsible way.

Oilpatch leaders criticized the previous Liberal government's policies, such as clean fuel regulations, a proposed energy cap, and changes to federal project assessments, for harming the sector.

Under the current regulations, no new pipelines have been proposed.

The Liberals' throne speech, delivered by King Charles III, had no plan to address the government's "morbidly obese" spending, says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.



Pipelines, removing anti-energy laws, justice reform — "all of these" were left out, he adds.

Among Carney’s critics include Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who told reporters that Tuesday’s Throne Speech made no mention of oil and gas. “We saw promises about getting things built, but no mention of pipelines.”

It also did not mention getting rid of the anti-energy laws that have delayed or cancelled major infrastructure projects, including C-69 and C-48, which banned tanker traffic in Northwestern British Columbia.

“The energy cap, the electric vehicle mandate, all of these things were left out of the speech altogether with no specific plans to get anything done even though as the prime minister has said, we are in a crisis to break our dependence on the American economy,” Poilievre said.

The Conservative leader claimed the Opposition is “here to turn the government's talking points into real plans.” He earlier vowed to support government initiatives that benefited Canadians.

Despite promoting the 'no more pipelines' bill C-69, Mark Carney praises Alberta as being at the "heart" of "solutions" for ushering in "a new energy era" that will "grow" the sector "while cutting carbon pollution."



"We can lead the energy transition," he says, criticizing the…

"It's remarkable. In some circles, this conversation starts and ends with pipelines," Carney told CBC host David Cochrane yesterday, without mentioning the Conservative Party directly.

"Canadians, yes, they want energy pipelines that make sense. They also want connections between our clean grids. They actually want less carbon," he continued. "All of those things are possible."

Prime Minister Carney earlier acknowledged that Canada needs to realize its full potential in order to reduce its economic dependency on the United States.

Carney vowed to “displace imported energy” in place of Canadian energy but has yet to elaborate further. Over the past 35 years, Canada has imported nearly half a trillion dollars' worth of foreign oil, despite hosting the third-largest reserves in the world.

The U.S. also imports $1.6 billion of hydroelectricity and $36 billion worth of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas and gas liquids from Canada.