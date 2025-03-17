WATCH: Poilievre OWNS CBC reporter on reducing emissions

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre delivered a smackdown to Canada’s state broadcaster, when asked for his climate policies.

“Are you prepared to commit Canada to any kind of emissions target if you become prime minister, and if so, what would that look like?” asked a CBC reporter. “We have to focus on technology and not taxes,” replied Poilievre.

“First and foremost, we have to take back control of our economy,” he said. “What would my emissions target look like? I treat this as a global problem.”

Poilievre expands on his emissions plan, suggesting "it makes more sense to bring emissions down by bringing jobs home through technology not taxes."



Production in Canada, which is cleaner, is the "best way" to reduce emissions, he adds. pic.twitter.com/SF40MdJ3lB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

A Fraser Institute report estimates that nearly 30% of emissions reductions would be emitted elsewhere due to carbon leakage.

“A reduction [is] unlikely to have any impact on the trajectory of the climate in any detectable manner, and hence, to offer only equally undetectable environmental, health, or safety benefits,” said Kenneth Green, Senior Fellow at the Fraser Institute.

Green cited the oil and gas production cap as an example. “Overall, the GHG cap imposed on the oil and gas industry will result in significant economic losses without generating material environmental benefits,” he said.

These targets would also decrease Canada's GDP by $196 billion in 2050, according to the Fraser Institute.

Poilievre announces the Conservatives will repeal the entire carbon tax, not just part of it like Carney.



"There will be no taxes on consumers, no taxes on Canadian industries," he says. pic.twitter.com/SrWLcPAswi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 17, 2025

Poilievre says Chinese and Indian polluters are more of a problem than Canada ever will be.

“I don’t think it is an achievement to shut down a Canadian steel mill and then see one open up in China that produces 10 or 20 times more emissions for each unit of steel,” he said.

“By bringing home production from more polluting foreign jurisdictions, we reduce global emissions while growing our own paychecks.”

Poilievre also cites the National Bank, who calculated that Canada could displace 2.5 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions in India if coal was replaced with Canadian LNG. “2.5 billion tons is 3 times the emissions of all of Canada,” he clarified.

“It makes more sense to bring emissions down by bringing jobs home, through technology and not taxes.”

Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development Jerry DeMarco confirms that Canada not on track to meet its emissions targets and is actually able to meet it’s emissions goals without the carbon tax. pic.twitter.com/54aqfyveLI — Juno News (@junonewscom) November 25, 2024

Environment and Climate Change Canada has been faulted time again for not explaining how carbon taxes reduce emissions, their staple policy—until its unofficial rollback last Friday.

“Is it possible to meet emissions targets without a carbon tax?” asked Conservative MP Dan Mazier last November 25. “Yes, it is theoretically possible,” replied Jerry DeMarco, the Environment Commissioner.

“Solutions exist,” DeMarco previously said, “such as renewing the government’s fleet with zero-emission vehicles or implementing effective fiscal and regulatory measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.” But he says that solutions are implemented “much too slowly.”

Canada is the only G7 country that has not achieved any emission reduction since 1990. “That needs to change now,” DeMarco previously stated.

A Department of Environment manager previously said the carbon tax had “minimal impact” in reducing emissions.

"Until Parliament is recalled, this carbon tax law will be the law of the land": Pierre Poilievre explains how Mark Carney's love of carbon taxes will cripple Canada's economy as trade tensions with the U.S. escalate. pic.twitter.com/r4d3wO9ems — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 14, 2025

The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), an interim plan under the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, aimed to achieve “net-zero” emissions by 2050.

It would require emission reductions to 42% below 2019 levels—an improbable feat, given the Liberal government’s track record.

A 2023 report from the Commissioner depicted federal climate programs as “guesswork”, noting that Liberal governments circa 2015 have never met an emissions target. They will likely miss their 2030 benchmark, it said.

“Their calculations are on track for 36%, and the target is 40 to 45%,” claimed DeMarco. Navius Research believes emissions will only fall by 29% for 2030.