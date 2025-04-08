WATCH: Stephen Harper delivers moving speech endorsing Poilievre

It was one of the largest political events in Canadian history — 15,000 people packed a massive warehouse in Nisku, Alberta, yesterday to hear from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during his latest campaign stop.

I arrived early, several hours before the event was scheduled to start, and the venue was already running out of parking. Organizers actually had to make a last-minute change to move to a new location to accommodate the massive crowd.

Before Poilievre took the stage, former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper delivered a moving speech, endorsing Poilievre and taking a few potshots at Liberal Mark Carney.

Harper gave a resounding endorsement, “I’m the only person that can say both of the men running to be prime minister once worked for me. And in that regard, my choice, without hesitation, without equivocation, without a shadow of a doubt, is Pierre Poilievre.”

The energy in the building was incredible. The crowd was electric, motivated and hopeful for change after ten lost years of Liberal destruction.

Stay tuned for more, I'll have a full report from Monday's rally soon.

