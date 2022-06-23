Rebel News Banner Ad - Canada Day Store Promo

WATCH: Trudeau ally Gerald Butts unscathed after SNC-Lavalin scandal

'He was pressuring the Justice Department to drop the prosecution, pressuring them to cut a deal, to stop the trial.'

  • By Rebel News
  • June 23, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how Justin Trudeau's close friend and former advisor Gerald Butts escaped prosecution for his role in influencing the SNC-Lavalin scandal while Jody Wilson-Raybould has been marginalized for refusing to kowtow to Butts' pressure.

Like an episode of The Sopranos, Butts purportedly actively interfered in the prosecution of the massive engineering company SNC-Lavalin by attempting to goad the Justice Department into dropping their prosecution. For not accepting Butts' seemingly corrupt propositions, Jody Wilson-Raybould was fired from her role as justice minister.

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT. To see the full episode, and to gain access to all our premium shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

