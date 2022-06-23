WATCH: Trudeau ally Gerald Butts unscathed after SNC-Lavalin scandal
'He was pressuring the Justice Department to drop the prosecution, pressuring them to cut a deal, to stop the trial.'
On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how Justin Trudeau's close friend and former advisor Gerald Butts escaped prosecution for his role in influencing the SNC-Lavalin scandal while Jody Wilson-Raybould has been marginalized for refusing to kowtow to Butts' pressure.
Like an episode of The Sopranos, Butts purportedly actively interfered in the prosecution of the massive engineering company SNC-Lavalin by attempting to goad the Justice Department into dropping their prosecution. For not accepting Butts' seemingly corrupt propositions, Jody Wilson-Raybould was fired from her role as justice minister.
1. The normalization of Trudeau's corrupt henchman Gerald Butts and the marginalization of Jody Wilson-Raybould, the only honest woman in his cabinet, shows the decline of Canadian democracy.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
Brenda Lucki sees what is rewarded and what is punished, so she has corrupted the RCMP.
2. What Butts did was straight out of a Sopranos episode -- he tried to pressure the prosecutors to drop criminal charges against his friends. He was rightly thrown out of the PMO (into a very soft landing at @EurasiaGroup, where he had directed sole-sourced contracts).— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
3. But Trudeau's CBC state broadcaster has rehabilitated Butts, effectively giving him a pardon for the worst corruption scandal in modern Canadian history. So much for the CBC's solidarity with the first Indigenous justice minister.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
4. I threw up in my mouth when I saw who else is rehabilitating Butts: Monte Solberg. I like Monte but I think it's fair to say he'd sell his soul for a few bucks -- and he'd certainly sell you out: https://t.co/G2WVU4QTGF pic.twitter.com/akb7NwmBkc— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
5. Seriously, Monte Solberg is hosting a conference called "Alberta Relaunch". I guess "Alberta Reset" was a bit too much even for a sell-out like him. You'll see he's also hosting Mark Carney from the @WEF and a bunch of CBC hacks. Monte is a disgrace and I'm ashamed of him.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
6. Maybe Monte can invite the Kielburgers if they're not busy. And maybe Prince Blackface himself could pop by to announce a carbon tax increase. Seriously -- how much money did he need to sell his soul like this: https://t.co/G2WVU4QTGF— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
7. I know no-one uses the words "ethics" and "CBC" in the same sentence -- they literally are Trudeau's state broadcaster. But since when did a government agency team up with a private lobby firm, like Monte's little bordello? Can I hire the CBC to come to my events too?— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 22, 2022
