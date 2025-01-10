WATCH: Trudeau ally says ‘NO’ to early election calls
'Like, there's gonna be an election,' said Health Minister Mark Holland. 'But we got stuff we got to get done.'
Justin Trudeau's ally and Health Minister Mark Holland rejected calls for a snap election Friday afternoon. “Every four years you get an election, like, democracy is not going anywhere, folks.”
As reported by CBC News, the Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats refused to back Trudeau at the upcoming budget appropriations vote slated for March 26.
Without support from at least one opposition party, the minority Liberal government will be forced to dissolve Parliament at that time. “Like, there's gonna be an election,” Holland said. “But we got stuff we got to get done.”
Health Minister Mark Holland says there's no need for an election until October despite Trudeau's resignation and a looming trade war with the U.S.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2025
"Every four years you get an election, like democracy's not going anywhere folks." pic.twitter.com/Dwd3YYtCNZ
In a last-ditch effort to save face, the minister followed in Trudeau’s footsteps, urging voters not to call for a snap election. “Shouldn't we use the time we're given as parliamentarians to get things done?”
“You think it's better?” he posed to reporters. “You might win more seats, right? That's your calculus, that it's better for your party to have an election now.”
“We have a set election day. Shouldn't we use the set election day?”
A recent Ipsos poll found that nearly three-quarters of Canadians wanted Trudeau to step down, amid failing support. More than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, it said.
Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet suggests he won't work with any new Liberal leader as Trudeau has "deeply transformed" the party.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025
"There is no possible way for this party to become something else in a few weeks," he says. pic.twitter.com/f07uHbpGDT
The Bloc Quebecois called for a snap election last October 29 after failing to pass pension reform and supply management legislation. The party has voiced that they still want elections “as soon as possible.”
Despite expressing similar frustrations, New Democrats were unwilling to fire Trudeau, until now. Trudeau, in conversation with Jagmeet Singh, claimed dental care programs and the federal drug insurance plan would be discontinued should Parliament be dissolved.
“There will be confidence votes in March,” said Trudeau, who abruptly left a crucial caucus meeting on Wednesday. His successor will be selected on March 9.
Jagmeet Singh reacts to Trudeau's resignation and proroguing of Parliament, saying the Liberals should be "fired" for "letting down Canadians."— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 6, 2025
With his pension safely secured, Singh firmly states the NDP will now support a non-confidence vote against the Liberals. pic.twitter.com/3uvf9KZJrf
In March 2022, New Democrats pledged support for Trudeau in confidence matters through June 2025. In exchange, the Liberals would prioritize pharmacare and dental care in the House of Commons.
Cabinet reneged on the agreement last December 31 by failing to pass a pharmacare bill as promised. “I am going into this with eyes wide open,” Singh said at the time.
Holland claimed he would get “all the pharmacare deals done” if given until October to fulfill his mandate. “I believe that.”
“I don't believe in it because I'm a Liberal,” he argued. “I believe in it because I'm a Canadian. Because I think it's the right thing to do.”
Singh reneged the 2022 Supply And Confidence Agreement last September 4. At the time, he said the Trudeau government was “too weak, too selfish” to work with, but refused to back four non-confidence motions even though the last one used his own words.
Alex Dhaliwal
Calgary Based Journalist
Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.
