WATCH: Trudeau's staff ponders implementing new 'home equity tax'

Documents reveal that staff from the Office of the Prime Minister held meetings with a lobby group called 'Generation Squeeze,' to discuss implementing the new tax.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 02, 2022

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation, to discuss how the Office of the Prime Minister held meetings with a lobby group to discuss implementing a new 'home equity tax.'

The lobby group, called "Generation Squeeze," has put forth the idea that one of the antidotes to sky-high housing prices across the country is to actually increase the burden on homeowners by introducing a brand new tax.

As Mr. Terrazzano discussed, if this new 'home equity tax' ends up being implemented, millions of Canadian homeowners will essentially be punished for owning a home, and will therefore have significant portions of their retirement nest egg taken from them.

As reported by the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation, “'The government is giving taxpayers every reason to worry that a home equity tax is coming down the pipe,' said Terrazzano. 'If Ottawa isn’t bringing in a new home tax, then the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shouldn't fund and promote home equity tax studies.'”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Justin Trudeau Canada Office of the Prime Minister Canadian Taxpayers Federation
