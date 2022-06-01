WATCH: U.S. Navy deems climate change as 'existential threat' and 'focal point' of current operations

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we were joined by Marc Morano, author of "Green Fraud," to discuss an eye-opening report on climate change released by the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro.

The report arrives at the conclusion that climate change is an 'existential threat' to the U.S. Navy, and that countering this by any means necessary will be the 'focal point' of the Navy secretary's objectives throughout his tenure.

The report also notes that both President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are fully on board with this evaluation and the pursuit of a 'climate friendly' U.S. Navy.

As stated in the report, "'Climate change is one of the most destabilizing forces of our time, exacerbating other national security concerns and posing serious readiness challenges,' said the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. 'Our naval and amphibious forces are in the crosshairs of the climate crisis and this strategy provides the framework to empower us to meaningfully reduce the threat of climate change.' Climate change is expected to intensify the rate of trans-boundary threats the Department of the Navy will need to meet. These conditions require the Navy and Marine Corps to adapt to meet new operational requirements, respond to increasingly common humanitarian response missions, promote regional stability, and address risks to installations and defense communities."

