WATCH: Where's BLM when you need them in Melbourne?
Wednesday night Victoria Police swarmed Melbourne CBD to quash any potential dissent in response to the lockdown extension.
While covering the night events, I noticed officers stopping and harassing local African and Indigenous men.
One of the men who lived close by says he had been stopped several times on his way home.
"Your friends just spoke to me," he told police.
"I don't know them", the officer replied about the Victoria Police members who'd just stopped them.
Police took details and let the men continue on their way home. It's unclear if they'll be fined.
ICYMI This is what happened at the protest that night:
ICYMI Veteran firefighters went to protest:
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.