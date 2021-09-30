We're all infected with neurotic self-hatred

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reviewed an old article entitled Choking in the Stink of our own Self-Hatred, published right after the Bali bombing and written by Harold Jacobson.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say before discussing the article:

In 2002, there was a terrorist attack in Bali, which is an Indonesian island with a strong tourism industry. A bomb blew up a night club, so obviously they were targeting foreigners. 88 Australians were killed, 23 Brits, many others. Obviously Indonesians too. The U.K. would later get their own special attack, in 2005, which they still call their 7/7 bombings. A series of attacks including on the subway. Madrid, Spain had the same a year earlier. I think there was some moral clarity back then, before we became numb to all this. Before we became tired of all this and accepted all this.

