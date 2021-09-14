We Can Win This: the resistance to COVID tyranny in the West

UK Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in London, United Kingdom Donate

In this video, Lewis Brackpool reviews some current news stories in western countries to give some hope and encouragement. With Canada about to hold a federal election, Lewis endorses the People’s Party of Canada, as they are the only political party in Canada that opposes vaccine and coronavirus mandates.

In the United States, Lewis looks at nearly 27 states that have opposed President Joe Biden's new dictatorial legislation to mandate vaccinations in the workforce.

In the United Kingdom, Lewis discusses how more and more evidence is coming out that undermines the government’s efforts to mandate vaccines and vaccination passports, including a recent article in the Telegraph titled, "Teenage boys more at risk from vaccines than COVID.” Whilst British politicians have U-turned on the idea of a vaccine passport and have changed their mind only today, Scotland is planning on going ahead with the plan, whilst Northern Ireland is planning on using it for just travelling abroad.

And finally, in the dystopian nightmare that is currently Australia, where COVID-19 camps have been set up, a man was arrested for not wearing a mask in public. The country has also introduced a new quarantine app that requires you to randomly prove your location — and if you don't do so within 15 minutes, the police will be called to investigate.

Lewis then begs the question: so what are you going to do? Are you really just going to hand over your rights to the government when the government is supposed to work for the people, not the other way around?