We're in Brazil covering the HUGE anti-censorship protests!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Late last night, we landed in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one of the largest cities in the world, with a population of about 20 million- it's really a whole country in the form of a city! We're here because we want to see what's going on in Brazil. There is a kind of civil war, it's not really violent yet, but it feels like it could go that way.

Brazil is dealing with the authoritarian President Lula, and his right-hand man, a crusading judge, Alexandra de Moraes. The judge has decided to censor and silence critics of Lula, and he does this through social media. He has secret trials of political figures, of journalists and orders that their Twitter accounts be silenced, censored, banned, suspended, and deleted.



The only reason we know about this is because when Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X, he decided to make it a free speech platform, not a censorship platform. And so when this out-of-control activist judge started having secret trials and saying, "You've got to suspend this political opponent of Lula, but you can't say anything about this trial, we're having a secret trial with secret evidence, and the outcome is secret," Elon Musk said, "No, that's not why I bought Twitter. We're not going to go along with it, and we're going to publicize this."

Well, you don't defy authoritarians in this part of the world easily, so they banned Twitter.



What's going on here in Brazil isn't just of interest to Brazilians, it's of interest to everyone around the world because I promise you that other leaders, whether it's Keir Starmer in the United Kingdom, Kamala Harris in the United States or Justin Trudeau in Canada, are all looking at Brazil to see what can they get away with.



Now, the good news is there is opposition in Brazil, that's why we're here. Today is the Independence Day. Brazil and the chief opposition figure, Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, is having a massive rally in the massive city of Sao Paulo.



Lula, the communist authoritarian who's doing all the censoring, is having his own counter-rally in the capital city of Brasilia. So in Brasilia, you've got the big Lula censorship rally, and in Sao Paulo, you've got the freedom rally for Bolsonaro. It'll be interesting to see how important Twitter is in that conversation, I look forward to finding that out.



We just got here. We haven't gone to the protest yet. We're going with an open mind. I speak no Portuguese. A lot of Brazilians don't speak English, but I'm sure we'll find people to help us figure out what's going on.



You can follow along with us at TheTruthAboutBrazil.com, and the only way we're able to do that is because, in this censorship jurisdiction, where they have a China-style Great Firewall, we're using a VPN. And I'm afraid that other tyrants around the world are watching the censorship here. It's sort of a lab experiment.



I hope freedom rules today, and I'm glad that Elon Musk is throwing the weight of his companies and his own convictions behind the freedom side.