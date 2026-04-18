We're launching an Alberta independence campaign — and this is why we had to do it

I have major news to share with you.

We are officially launching Act For Alberta — a legally registered third-party campaign group supporting the Alberta independence petition drive, which is ending on May 2, 2026. When Alberta independence goes to a referendum later this Fall, Act for Alberta will also be there.

"Third party" doesn't mean we're forming a political party. Think of it as a SuperPAC: the same kind of organization we've set up federally for past elections. In Alberta, this registration is the only legal path for us toadvertise in support of Alberta independence, both during the petition drive, and during this Fall’s referendum. If we don't register, Elections Alberta can — and will — prosecute us.

So: reason number one is legal protection. Act for Alberta will advocate fearlessly in favour of the Yes campaign, you know the bureaucrats would come for us otherwise.

Reason number two is that the mainstream media, and the entire establishment — every major political party, every major media outlet, every union, every TV talk show — is going to go to war against Alberta. Alberta is about to be overrun by pro-Liberal, pro-Carney, anti-Alberta propaganda. Someone needs to fight back.

Reason number three is even more simple: we genuinely believe in this independence referendum, and we believe Albertans should have their say.

Two weeks ago, a citizens' petition with more than 170,000 signatures was submitted to trigger a constitutional referendum on Alberta independence. I love the idea of a referendum.

Let the people speak!

There are issues that politicians refuse to touch because they're too scared or politically correct — and Alberta independence is exactly the kind of thing ordinary people talk about privately that official people are terrified to mention publicly. Now, ordinary people get a vote, even if politicians are afraid.

This is your chance to be part of it.

Please visit our website at ActForAlberta.com right now to learn more and find out how you can help — before this campaign really heats up.

Here’s what's at stake.

Quebec has had two independence referendums — the last one came within 0.5% of passing — and no one called them traitors for it. The Supreme Court of Canada has confirmed these votes are legal. Parliament passed the Clarity Act specifically to govern how such a vote works.

And yet when Albertans ask for the same democratic remedy, the regime media calls it treason, and government lawyers line up to say why only Quebec gets those votes, not Albertans.

Why the double standard?

Because the establishment makes a very good living off Alberta, and they will say and do anything to protect that arrangement. Alberta sends $20 billion a year to Ottawa — only to have its pipelines blocked, its oil tankers banned (while OPEC tankers sail freely into eastern ports), and its workers ruled out of senior federal jobs for not speaking French.

Here's the question I keep coming back to: if Alberta were its own country today, would it vote to join Ottawa on these terms? I doubt it.

Visit ActForAlberta.com to see how we're going to make that case.

ActForAlberta.com is going to fight on the Yes side using real professional campaign tools: TV ads, digital ads, our billboard truck, and public events. Because every powerful institution in Canada has already lined up against this referendum.

Alberta needs a fearless, unapologetic voice on the other side. That's us.

We need your help. Please go to ActForAlberta.com to join us.

The independence referendum is October 19th, barely six months away. Elections Alberta bureaucrats would love nothing more than to prosecute Rebel News for daring to speak up during this campaign. So we registered Act For Alberta as a third-party campaign group. Now they can't touch us. We're going all in. Visit ActForAlberta.com to stand with us.

This is the exact playbook Quebec used — twice. The separatist Bloc Québécois has sat in Parliament for decades and no one blinks. The Parti Québécois is currently leading the polls in Quebec. But when Albertans ask for the same democratic conversation, the regime calls it treason. That double standard is exactly why this referendum matters — and why we're fighting for it.

Alberta sends $20 billion to Ottawa every year. In return: blocked pipelines, cancelled LNG projects, banned oil tankers, and sneers at us because they think Alberta has nowhere else to go. Well, now Alberta does have somewhere else to go. The U.S. has already said they'd buy Alberta oil if Alberta were independent. Visit www.ActForAlberta.com to fight back!