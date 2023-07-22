We took our documentary about religious persecution on tour across the country

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

The screenings of Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity were sold out in small towns and big venues in all parts of Canada.

It was a crazy, hectic trip, but it was worth every 5 am flight to tell the other side of the story.

.@SheilaGunnReid announces Rebel News is taking our new documentary, Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity, on the road for a summer tour starting this July — and we're inviting you to join us for in-person screenings.



Get your tickets today! https://t.co/ifRNvthBmH pic.twitter.com/u0IumWzOKS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 20, 2023

We were excited to show the documentary to the people who lived the stories detailed in it. Church in the Vine in Edmonton, Higher Life Church in Saint John, and The Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario hosted sold-out screenings.

Here at the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario, where they stood up for their beliefs and kept service open for all for during COVID lockdown.



Sold out show for @kiansimone44 and @SheilaGunnReid's new film: Church Under Fire: Canada's War On Christianity.



See it for yourself!… pic.twitter.com/0C178CXkxT — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) July 9, 2023

And Kian and I are so grateful for the trust and confidence in us to tell their stories accurately, unlike the mainstream media.

But we aren't done yet.

We are still planning more screenings and we have a plan for you to be able to buy physical copies and digital of Church Under Fire coming very soon.

For more details and to bring the movie to a venue near you, visit www.ChurchUnderFireMovie.com or www.SaveTheChristians.com.