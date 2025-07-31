'Weaponized femininity'? CSIS warns extremist groups targeting females

A new report from Global News details how Canada's intel agency is concerned over extremist groups using “weaponized femininity” to target potential female recruits.

“Prepared by Canada’s Integrated Threat Assessment Centre (ITAC), the report warns that female ‘extremist influencers’ are using popular online platforms to radicalize and recruit women,” reads the report.

On Wednesday's special Buffalo Roundtable livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the notion that there were concerning developments unfolding in Canada.

“This is literally showing us how off the mark our intelligence agencies in Canada are,” said Lise. “What they're actually saying is, there is a bunch of women out there who have thoughts and opinions and they're sharing them while they're doing lady-like things.”

Instead, women should “lean into our femininity,” Lise continued, “and we're not going to stop talking about things that matter to us.”

Regular, everyday women “actually talk about these things,” Sheila said. “They think that we are supposed to have this homogenous viewpoint of being a bunch of pro-LGBTQ+ shallow feminists who only have one child because we care about climate change.”

An example cited in the report was personal finance videos that blame immigrants for stealing jobs — “it's a fact,” countered Sheila, noting the unemployment levels among young Canadians and the mass amount of temporary foreign workers in the country.

“And so, as mothers, we're not supposed to talk about that I guess,” she continued.

“When you notice these things having a negative consequence,” Lise said, “you must not talk about it because then, as per Global News and Canadian intelligence, that makes you an extremist. It's wild.”