WEF climate darling Carney accused of underreporting carbon emissions

Brookfield, the private equity firm of the United Nation's chief climate scold, Mark Carney, is alleged to have carbon emissions 13 times higher than disclosed to the public.

Carney, the former head of the banks of Canada and England, is the chairman of Brookfield, Canada's largest equity firm. Brookfield is accused by the green campaign group Investors for Paris Compliance (I4PC) of obscuring Brookfield's carbon emissions by not counting those of the companies financed by Brookfield.

According to I4PC, Brookfield hides its carbon emissions by parking them in other investment firms:

"Oaktree Capital Management, representing 22% of Brookfield’s assests under management (AUM), is excluded from Brookfield’s net zero target and associated reporting, and does not have its own net zero target or provide comprehensive emissions disclosure. Oaktree is primarily engaged in private credit, though also engages in some traditional private equity. It has a stake in at least 118 fossil fuel assets."

Ironically, Carney is part of a group that forces Paris Accord compliance on private businesses through what could be considered financial extortion.

Carney, also the UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance, founded the climate debanking scheme the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), which lobbies to block finance and insurance to companies that don't comply with United Nation's Paris Accord targets — the unmeasurable plot to limit global temperature increases to 1.5°C from pre-industrial levels.

GFANZ is upfront about their social credit climate shakedown.

"Companies, banks, insurers, and investors will need to adjust their business models, develop credible plans for the transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, and then implement those plans."

To sign the petition against Carney's plans to control your life, visit www.NoGreenReset.com.