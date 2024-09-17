WEF Globalist Mark Carney pushes Liberal carbon tax: report

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck

A Conservative MP burned Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland after Mark Carney, a WEF globalist, advised her to push the Liberal carbon tax even more.

“We have two sources stating the view of some senior officials within the PMO, including Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, that the Phantom Finance Minister has been ineffective in selling the government's economic policies,” Conservative MP Michelle Ferrari said in Parliament.

“Taxes [and] costs are up, and the economy is in the toilet,” she notes. “Mark Carney is going to quadruple the carbon tax on all home heating across Canada.”

It will cost the average household between $377 and $911 annually, after receiving climate action rebates, according to the Budget Officer.

The tax is currently charging Canadians an extra 12¢ per litre of propane, 15¢ per cubic metre of natural gas, 18¢ per litre of gasoline, 20¢ per litre of aviation fuel and 25¢ per litre of heating oil. Adding insult to injury is a proposed 23% increase due next April 1.

Conservative MP Michelle Ferreri burns Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland for being publicly humiliated by "fake feminist" PM Justin Trudeau after the Liberals brought on WEF globalist Mark Carney to serve as a "phantom finance minister."https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/wedYwC8HIn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 17, 2024

Minister Freeland rebutted: “We are focused on representing and working for Canadians.” She accused Conservatives of “running” from the economy.

“Inflation is in the Bank of Canada target range for seven months in a row,” Freeland said.

Last October 30, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told the Commons finance committee that scrapping the carbon tax would drop inflation by 0.6%

Conservative MP Philip Lawrence inquired about the duration needed for a reduction in the carbon tax to influence inflation. Governor Macklem responded that it would take one year for such a change to have an effect.

"There is no realistic solution to the climate transition that does not involve a globally coordinated system of carbon taxes."https://t.co/cc7736ok1r pic.twitter.com/Ap7entnq9R — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2024

In response to an order paper submitted last year by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, parliamentarians learned Trudeau’s government paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) $493,937 to write a favourable report on the carbon tax.

“Global interest groups should not be trusted to care about the prosperity of Canadians,” she said on March 18. Governments globally collected $104 billion in carbon taxes last year.

The WEF's New Nature Economy Report contends fiscal policy will not achieve a “nature-positive, low-carbon” economy, advocating additional measures.

“To make nature-positive models investable, explicitly pricing in and articulating environmental cost factors to penalize unsustainable practices — such as through carbon taxes, for example — will be a game changer,” it says.

SHOCKING: In response to an order paper submitted by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, MPs learned the Trudeau Liberals paid the World Economic Forum (WEF) $493,937 to write a favourable report on the carbon tax. https://t.co/M0P0rNud2j — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 23, 2024

On May 21, an ECCC manager admitted the carbon tax had minimal impact in reducing emissions. Lawrence Hanson, the Associate Deputy Environment Minister, clarified the carbon tax only reduced emissions by 1%.

“Canada is the only G7 country that has not achieved any emission reduction since 1990,” Commissioner DeMarco told the Senate Energy Committee last year. “That needs to change now.”

Budget Officer Yves Giroux later confirmed a gag order on all carbon tax data from his office. “The government has economic analysis on the impact of the carbon tax itself and the [output-based pricing system],” he testified before the finance committee.

“We’ve seen that, but we’ve been told explicitly not to disclose and reference it,” Giroux said.