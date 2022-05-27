WEF Reports: Closing thoughts as Rebels depart Davos

E-transfer (Canada):

The curtain has closed in Davos, Switzerland, on another annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Rebel News sent a team of six journalists to cover the event, where the world's billionaires, politicians, businesspeople, influencers and celebrities devise plans to shape society.

The last Rebel standing in Switzerland, Lewis Brackpool, shared his thoughts on what it was like to cover the WEF in person in a post to social media.

And that's a wrap! Just a quick video from me to say thank you to the people who have been supporting us on this trip and, a special thank you to the staff over at Rebel News who worked odd hours to help push our reports out.



To see our work on the WEF: https://t.co/px3wHjxrng pic.twitter.com/ZappUHG8w1 — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) May 27, 2022

“That's it for this trip over in Davos, we've, of course, wrapped up — there's still a few more reports to come out from Savanah Hernandez, and, of course, Avi Yemini, but this is it,” Brackpool said as he waited to board a flight back to England.

“I just wanted to say a quick thank you to all of the Rebel News viewers that have been supporting this trip,” the Rebel News U.K. reporter told the audience.

“It's quite surreal, Davos,” Brackpool explained of attending the WEF's annual get-together. “I don't think they were expecting independent journalists to turn up and to challenge them, to ask them tough questions. So, it was a very, very good experience.”

“To see Davos and how they operate, what it looks like, especially with all the propaganda or the billboards, all the popup corporation buildings, and just how they squirmed when, of course, they were approached by other journalists that wanted to challenge them,” Brackpool said. “My prediction is we're going to be seeing a lot more independent journalists flocking to Davos in the next summit, which I think is a very good thing.”

All of Rebel News coverage of the WEF's annual meeting can be see at WEFreports.com. For a more in-depth look at the WEF and its founder, Klaus Schwab, visit ExposeTheReset.com to see the first episode in our docuseries outlining the WEF chairman's book, The Great Reset.