Western Canada is Done Getting Screwed: Full Calgary townhall

Watch the full Rebel News townhall event from Calgary, where Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by a panel to discuss Western separation.

Rebel News
  |   May 20, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals were given control of the House of Commons by voters primarily in Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Western Canada was, once again, left out in the cold.

Following the federal election, Alberta amended its provincial election act, lowering the threshold required to initiate citizen-led referenda to 10% of the total number of voters from the last election.

Nearly a third of Albertans support separation, according to recent polls — but the mainstream media is only presenting one view: separation can't happen.

Should Alberta leave Canada? Should other provinces? Can the relationship between Western Canada and Ottawa be repaired? These conversations are happening, and they need to be heard.

Rebel News is hosting townhall events discussing the matter, bringing experts and advocates from all sides of the debate together. In Calgary, Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid were joined by three special panellists:

Scott, whose restaurant was targeted repeatedly during the COVID-19 pandemic said he “spent too much time wondering what politician was going to step up and save me,” leading him to join the Alberta Prosperity Project. The group has been collecting signatures in anticipation of initiating a citizen-led referendum on separation in 2026.

“The minute we stand up as Albertans and say we're not going to live like this” is when things will change, Scott said.

McCaffrey, originally born in the United Kingdom, said he came to the province for freedom. The more time he spends thinking about how Confederation can be fixed, the more he comes to the conclusion “it can't be fixed,” McAffrey said. The issue isn't driven by Conservatives losing the election — but because the prospect of resolving issues within the system is dwindling.

Morgan, who once led the Independence Party of Alberta prior to penning columns at the Western Standard, said a “snobbish” opinion piece from the Globe and Mail reflected the “attitude of so many others.”

“The Laurentian elite don't control the conversation anymore; they don't have the media anymore” he said. “We are about to take part in history. There's never been a referendum on independence in Western Canada. Never. This is going to be it, and it looks like we're going to have it within a year.”

Rebel News is continuing to host events on the topic of separation, with the next townhall scheduled for June 2 in Regina. For more information or to get tickets, visit DoneGettingScrewed.com.

