'We've got a long way to go': Lawyer updates Alberta's fight for independence

Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard catches up with freedom-focused lawyer Keith Wilson, who provides an update on Alberta's push for independence, saying he expects a referendum to occur in the third quarter of 2026.

Rebel News
  |   September 18, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A strong advocate for Alberta independence, Rebel News reporter Syd Fizzard caught up with lawyer Keith Wilson at the Canada Strong and Free Network conference in Calgary.

We heard an update on the status of separation from Wilson and some of the legal happenings that have been taking place in the province regarding another petition, which calls for Alberta to remain in Canada.

Wilson, while not a member, said he was a big supporter of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group which is advocating for Alberta to separate. “I try and help them where I can,” he said, praising the “amazing” work its done.

The Canada Strong and Free Network brings together conservative voices from across the country, a place where Wilson felt was important “to have a dialogue about what the drivers are for Alberta independence and for me to explain why I think it's a good idea and the legal mechanism, legal path we have for it to be achieved.”

Conservatives from other parts of Canada need to have a “deeper understanding of the seriousness of the independence movement, and how it's something that could actually be achieved if the conditions are right,” he said.

Touching on the contrasting petitions regarding Alberta's future in Canada, Wilson said the 'Forever Canada' petition was launched under the province's previous citizen-led initiative policies, meaning it will need to reach a higher signature threshold.

The petition is also “a policy question, it's not a constitutional question,” meaning “it can't have any impact on the independence movement.” Instead, the effort is a “gimmick,” he said, compared to the Alberta Prosperity Project's petition, which raises constitutional questions surrounding independence. 

The Alberta Superior Court is now reviewing the constitutionality of the independence question brought forward by the Alberta Prosperity Project — with the justice even referring to the Forever Canada petition as a “nothingburger” — while “authenticating the legal validity of the question.”

Wilson expects this legal process will extend late into 2025, perhaps even early 2026, but he's “confident” the court will rule “it's a valid question.”

After that, the path is clear for campaigners to collect signatures, which will then oblige Premier Danielle Smith to hold a referendum on independence, with Wilson anticipating a vote will be held in fall 2026.

“We've got a long way to go,” he says.

“What's unique about Canada is that our Supreme Court of Canada has laid out a legal pathway for any province to go through a referendum process on a clear question, and if a clear majority of that province decides to leave the country and form their nation, their own country, they're allowed to do so.”

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.