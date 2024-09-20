What are you hiding? Boissonnault admits to communicating with business partner after being elected

Boissonnault was grilled by Conservative MPs about his business dealings at a recent Commons ethics committee gathering.

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre testified at the Commons ethics committee for the second time about his bizarre business dealings with his equally bizarre business partner Stephen Anderson.

Anderson and Boissonnault were co-owners of Global Health Imports (GHI), a medical PPE import company which received contracts from Elections Canada after Boissonnault joined the Liberal caucus in 2021.

There were nine text messages from Anderson about someone named Randy who was intrinsically involved in the company's dealings.

Boissonnault denies he's the Randy in question although text messages place the other Randy in Vancouver the same time Boissonnault was on the west coast for Liberal caucus meetings.

Thursdays Ethics Committee meeting heard evidence that Boissonnault communicated with Anderson on September 6, 2022, which coincided with the caucus retreat which took place between September 6 and September 8.

News Analysis Canada
