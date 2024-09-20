What are you hiding? Boissonnault admits to communicating with business partner after being elected

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre testified at the Commons ethics committee for the second time about his bizarre business dealings with his equally bizarre business partner Stephen Anderson.

WHAT ARE YOU HIDING? Conservatives Larry Brock and Michael Barrett absolutely light Liberal MP Randy Boissonault up for his bizarre business dealings with the equally bizarre Stephen Anderson in a PPE company.



(Iqra Khalid interrupts and makes a fool of herself) pic.twitter.com/foWg8R161T — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

Anderson and Boissonnault were co-owners of Global Health Imports (GHI), a medical PPE import company which received contracts from Elections Canada after Boissonnault joined the Liberal caucus in 2021.

Michael Cooper tells Randy Boissonault that no one believes him:



You have yet to explain how there are 9 text messages referencing Randy. And the only Randy at GHI ever was you.



You had a 50% interest. You have a text message placing you in Vancouver. You were in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/Z8JtmQid7f — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

There were nine text messages from Anderson about someone named Randy who was intrinsically involved in the company's dealings.

Boissonnault denies he's the Randy in question although text messages place the other Randy in Vancouver the same time Boissonnault was on the west coast for Liberal caucus meetings.

Liberal MP Randy Boissonault tells the Ethics Committee that the Randy in text messages in Vancouver doing business with HIS business partner Stephen Anderson wasn't him, even though Boissonault was in Vancouver at the exact time for a Liberal caucus retreat. pic.twitter.com/nJKjGvcZIE — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 19, 2024

Thursdays Ethics Committee meeting heard evidence that Boissonnault communicated with Anderson on September 6, 2022, which coincided with the caucus retreat which took place between September 6 and September 8.