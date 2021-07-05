What do Calgarians think of the current status of the mask mandates?

A group of about 100 protesters gathered at Calgary City Hall to oppose the extension of municipal masking bylaws on Monday morning at 9:00 a.m.

While Alberta and British Columbia have now removed all public health restrictions and mask requirements, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi sought to extend a mask bylaw for Calgarians until the end of July. This motion was rejected by city council, which settled on an extension of the bylaw until July 5, at which point they would vote to extend or repeal the mask mandate.

Lawyers Katherine Kowalchuk and Jay Kitchen of Lawyers 4 Truth spoke at the event, outlining the constitutional and medical issues with forcing masks on people. A number of other speakers, including Will Dove of End Canada Lockdown, also spoke in opposition to broad government overreach throughout the pandemic and the troubling strategies of enforcement being employed.

Fortunately, city council voted 10-4 to repeal the mask bylaws in the city. This is a step in the right direction, but it does not entirely rescind all masking rules. City of Calgary property and public transit will still have masking policies in effect.

Countless Canadians have received tickets for refusing to wear a mask. If you think that is wrong, go to FightTheFines.com and contribute to help pay for the legal fight against these tickets.