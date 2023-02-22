What do Quebecers think of the Roxham Road disaster?

By Alexandra Lavoie Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams Contact New York City Mayor Eric Adams directly to demand that he immediately stop trafficking illegal migrants to Canada through Roxham Road! Send an email

Despite the fact that the Roxham path lies between two legal borders, illegal migrants choose a different path, but why?

Since 2017, Roxham Road has become a living hell for Quebecers and Canadians alike. With the administration of Donald Trump and his new immigration policy many undocumented migrants had to find a new refuge. Almost at the same time, Justin Trudeau opened Canada’s doors to anyone who wanted to flee persecution.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

From then on, an unprecedented influx of migrants came to Roxham road in the hope of a better life.

The Safe Third Country Agreement is an agreement between the governments of Canada and the United States to better manage the movement of asylum seekers at their shared borders. Despite this, this agreement only applies to legal borders, which means that migrants passing through Roxham road can claim asylum even if they arrive from the United States.

On February 6, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, announced that he was subsidizing, with taxpayers' money, the bus tickets of migrants to be relocated. Several of them wishing to go to Roxham road, saw their route facilitated by the city of New York.

An investigation is currently under way into American customs officers allegedly involved in transporting them to the Canadian illegal border. In the end, it would not be just American taxi drivers bringing migrants to Roxham Road to cross the Canada-U.S. border.

Nearly 82% of these illegal migrants are ending up in taxpayers-funding accommodation in Canada. The federal government has spent almost $94 million since the last election, booking entire hotels for months to accommodate an influx of asylum seekers entering Canada.

Here is the full report by Sheila Gun Reid. Do Quebecers agree with this situation? What are their thoughts about Roxham Road?