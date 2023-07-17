What does the election of Olivia Chow mean for conservatives?

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 12, 2023.

On last week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News mission specialist David Menzies to discuss the swearing-in of Toronto's new NDP mayor, a far-left radical named Olivia Chow.

David said that he expects from Chow more 'safe injection sites', more tent cities, and higher taxes and government spending, yet he wants Chow to prove him wrong.

I can tell you she hadn't even been sworn in, and on Dominion Day, she was there and in at Nathan Phillips Square and instead of celebrating Canada, there was all this, you know, these denouncements. Yeah, colonial blah, blah, blah, blah. It made you a shame to be a Canadian.

He talked about how even the 'conservative' politicians in the eastern provinces aren't truly conservative.

We have a Progressive Conservative premier Doug Ford. I mean, one of the platforms they ran on, Sheila, was bringing back normalcy to the sex-ed curriculum by the McGuinty-Wynne Liberals, it is way worse. And, you have a milk and toast Minister of Education, Steven Lecce, who literally runs away from parents.

He said that he may have to think about moving out west, because he feels abandoned by the Ontario conservatives.