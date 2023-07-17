What does the election of Olivia Chow mean for conservatives?
David Menzies expressed his worries that there may not be any room left in Toronto for people like him who want a conservative government.
This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesday @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 12, 2023.
On last week’s episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Rebel News mission specialist David Menzies to discuss the swearing-in of Toronto's new NDP mayor, a far-left radical named Olivia Chow.
David said that he expects from Chow more 'safe injection sites', more tent cities, and higher taxes and government spending, yet he wants Chow to prove him wrong.
I can tell you she hadn't even been sworn in, and on Dominion Day, she was there and in at Nathan Phillips Square and instead of celebrating Canada, there was all this, you know, these denouncements. Yeah, colonial blah, blah, blah, blah. It made you a shame to be a Canadian.
He talked about how even the 'conservative' politicians in the eastern provinces aren't truly conservative.
We have a Progressive Conservative premier Doug Ford. I mean, one of the platforms they ran on, Sheila, was bringing back normalcy to the sex-ed curriculum by the McGuinty-Wynne Liberals, it is way worse. And, you have a milk and toast Minister of Education, Steven Lecce, who literally runs away from parents.
He said that he may have to think about moving out west, because he feels abandoned by the Ontario conservatives.
I'm thinking right now, as far as eastern Canada is concerned, is there any room anymore for a person such as I, someone that wants a conservative government, someone that wants a politician that says what he means and means what he says? Because even when we have an alleged conservative provincial government, it's anything but the case, it is just another shade of liberal... So I have to wonder if maybe my beloved city of my birth and my province, it's moved on from people like me. We have to think of going elsewhere. Maybe it's out west, because I feel utterly betrayed and abandoned.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.