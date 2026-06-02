What happened to Canada’s Fentanyl Czar?

For years, the Liberal government poured over a billion taxpayer dollars into its so-called Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy — an exercise in “harm reduction” that delivered safe-consumption sites, free drug paraphernalia and decriminalization experiments like the disaster in British Columbia.

The result was the opposite of progress: more public drug use, more open-air chaos, more diverted deadly pills into the hands of children, and zero meaningful drop in the death rate.

In fact, the drug supply did not become safer. It became deadlier.

Crime syndicates profit while super-labs proliferate inside Canada and precursor chemicals flood through the Vancouver port.

In late 2025, finally confronting the very real threat of American tariffs over the cross-border drug flow, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed former RCMP officer Kevin Brosseau as Canada’s “Fentanyl Czar.”

Brosseau toured the border, admitted the problem was larger than expected, issued an interim report in June 2025, and then… silence. Brosseau jetted off to China to ask the Communist Party for cooperation — a move that now dovetails neatly with Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cozying up to Beijing on “security and intelligence sharing.”

Meanwhile, the Americans refuse to stand by.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is set to open two new offices in Canada by 2027 to monitor the flow that Ottawa has failed to stop. It’s humiliating that our southern neighbours are doing more to protect their own children than Canada’s own government is doing to protect ours.

While Brosseau is well compensated for his role as fentanyl czar, earning between $285,000 and $335,000 on the taxpayers' dime, the Americans are having to step in and do his job for him.

Brosseau’s recent travel expenses include an $11,500 taxpayer-funded trip to Austria for the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs, even as his enforcement actions and government briefings have steadily dried up.

Super-labs keep churning out millions of lethal doses for both domestic addiction and cross-border trafficking, and the government’s tone-deafness on how big the crisis truly is has continued to hit rock bottom.

Canada’s Haitian-born Health Minister Marjorie Michel, daughter of former Haitian Prime Minister Smarck Michel, laughed in committee when asked whether injected fentanyl was safe.

“Is injecting fentanyl safe”



Marjorie Michel, the Canadian Minister of Health and MP for Papineau, born in Haiti, the daughter of former Haitian Prime Minister Smarck Michel, not only refuses to answer the question.



She actually LAUGHS at the question.



It’s funny to her.



She… pic.twitter.com/xI4hwumEzx — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 5, 2026

Canadians have had enough of half-measures, failed ideology and political theatre. They want borders secured, labs dismantled, trafficking routes disrupted, and children protected with genuine urgency.

Not a government that laughs about the chaos it enabled and forces Americans to cross the border and do the job Ottawa is paid — and failing — to perform.