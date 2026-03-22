Canada’s rectal drug kit controversy: what your money is REALLY funding

Health Canada is under fire after it was revealed that millions in public funding went to so-called “harm reduction” kits, including supplies for “booty bumping,” a method of drug use involving rectal absorption of illicit concoctions.

At a parliamentary committee, Conservative MP Dan Mazier pressed Health Canada’s Assistant Deputy Minister Kendal Weber on funding rectal drug paraphernalia. As MP Mazier put it: “This is not harm reduction. This is the government writing blank cheques for hard drug use while Canadians are dying.”

JAW DROPPING



Health Canada caught funding "booty bumping" kits with your tax dollars.



Nearly $3 million tax dollars went to a Toronto organization in the name of "harm reduction".



One of the funded services was kits to help people insert hard drugs through their rear end.… pic.twitter.com/tzLYdZzw0F — Dan Mazier (@DanMazierMP) March 17, 2026

At the center of this controversy is Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which operates Harm Reduction Rooms described as “safe spaces to discuss drug use and sexual practices.”

Inside, the offerings go far beyond conversations.

There are drug-checking services to test substances like fentanyl, naloxone training, and supplies for a wide range of drug consumption methods. This includes everything from injection to crack and meth pipes, to “chasing the dragon,” where heroin is heated on foil and inhaled as vapour, a dangerous practice linked to severe neurological damage, especially affecting movement and coordination.

Then there are the kits.

Not only basic supplies, but packages that include equipment for rectal drug use, also known as “booty bumping” or “hooping,” alongside cookers, sterile water, ties, vitamin C, sharps containers, lube, condoms, and dental dams. Bulk quantities are also available, along with items like tobacco, sage, and cedar for the most inclusive, indigenous-centred experience.

Meanwhile, the Canadian AIDS Treatment Information Exchange (CATIE), coined the “official knowledge broker for HIV, hepatitis C and substance use health,” has published detailed instructional guides on “safer” drug use, like “Safer booty bumping for guys who party and play.”

There’s a full resource infographic on the questionable method that reads more like instruction than prevention.

It includes groundbreaking health advice for the discerning party enthusiast, such as “wash your hands” because nothing says good, clean fun like a pre-op hand washing ritual while prepping your butthole so that you can ‘responsibly’ mainline party favours through the back door.

The taxpayer-funded resource guide informs you to use brand-new, never-shared paraphernalia every single time before turning your rectum into a DIY pharmacy drive-thru.

Their pro tip is to use sterile, room-temperature water to prevent stomach cramps, as though that’s a top worry.

Dissolving the substance properly is as important as slathering on lube, since your bum absorbs drugs faster than other parts, or so the ‘experts’ say.

For trans men (formerly known as women), using the front hole (formerly known as a vagina) for ‘booty bumping,’ absorption is delayed.

It seems like the ultimate plot twist in gender-affirming pharmacology, but it’s important to be aware that while your bum is a super absorber, the ‘front hole’ takes its time.

The government-endorsed how-to guide boils it down to resisting the classic urge to re-dose the front hole, because nothing says progressive harm reduction like your own anatomy gaslighting the timing of drug delivery.

The next section is on “Safer sex after booty bumping.”

Again, slathering up with lube is the rule of thumb, because micro-tears are the herpes of party regrets, and some drugs are so numbing you won’t notice blood or tearing. Seems like a party waiting to end poorly.

Always use a new condom or glove per hole, per toy, per person — no double-dipping in the communal lube tub.

The harm reduction enthusiasts recommend waiting as long as humanly possible between bumping and intercourse, letting the irritated tissue have a cooling-off period.

While engaging in this deviancy, always chat with your doctor about HIV, vaccines for hepatitis A and B, mpox and human papillomavirus (HPV), as well as antibiotics to help prevent syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea, and regular sexually transmitted blood-borne infections testing.

The final message is to “Take breaks, eat something and stay hydrated. Know when the party is over; there will be others!”

The party isn’t going anywhere… except maybe your immune system if you keep treating your holes like a 24-hour drug delivery drive-thru.

All of it — produced with public funding from The Ontario Ministry of Health, the Public Health Agency of Canada and Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program.

When government policy shifts from preventing harm to managing it in graphic detail, many are wise to ask: where does care end and enablement begin?

Bearing in mind that the Liberals spent 1 billion dollars on this “safer supply” ideology, which only saw a proliferation of harm and overdoses.